Ranbir Kapoor brings Raha to Jeh's birthday party, Kareena Kapoor goes gaga over Alia's daughter | Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor brings Raha to Jeh's 3rd birthday party

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating the third birthday of their beloved son, Jeh Ali Khan today. On this special occasion, the couple has organised a grand birthday party in Mumbai. Several big celebrities and the entire Kapoor-Pataudi family are seen attending this birthday party. Jeh's maternal uncle Ranbir Kapoor also attended the celebration with his daughter Raha Kapoor and niece Samara.

Ranbir Kapoor brings Raha to Jeh's birthday party

Raha reached brother Jeh's birthday party

Even the smallest function is celebrated with great pomp in the Kapoor family. Mostly, the entire family is seen together in every celebration. Now something similar happened on Jeh Ali Khan's birthday also. Uncle Ranbir Kapoor also attended this special occasion. During this, Ranbir was not seen alone but with his beloved daughter Raha and niece Samara. However, Ranbir only posed for the paparazzi with Samara. He kept Raha away from the media. But while entering and leaving the party, Raha was captured by the paps.

Kareena Kapoor showers love on Raha

Several videos from Jeh's third birthday party are going viral on social media. In a video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen entering the venue with Raha in his arms, followed by his niece Samar. Further in the video, Kareena Kapoor is seen welcoming the three. The Jane Jaan actor hugs Samara, and Ranbir, and then goes gaga over Alia Bhatt's daughter. In the video, Kareena Kapoor can be seen showering love upon Raha.

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in the superhit film Animal. He will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Ranbir will be playing the role of Rama, whereas reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor has replaced Sai Pallavi in the role of Sita. On the other hand, Kareena was last seen in Jaideep Ahlawat starrer web series Jaane Jaan. She also won praises for The Buckingham Murders.

