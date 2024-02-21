Here's how Shahid Kapoor reacted after seeing pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan, actor's old statement goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Here's how Shahid Kapoor reacted after seeing pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan

There was a time when Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor used to be madly in love with each other. After parting ways, both have moved ahead in their lives. Shahid Kapoor is now married to Mira Kapoor and has two kids. Whereas Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and is celebrating the third birthday of her second child, Jeh. Recently, a video of Kareena from the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards (DPIFFA) went viral. In the video, Kareena can be seen walking past Shahid Kapoor.

Shahid's old statement about Kareena goes viral

The award function was held on February 20 in Mumbai. Kareena ignoring Shahid on the DPIFFA red carpet may have not gone well with netizens. But now an old statement of the Haider actor has gone viral, where he can be seen talking about Kareena. Yes! Shahid once talked about Kareena's pregnancy in an interview given to Hindustan Times. The old flames had come face to face during an event, back in 2016. When they suddenly came in front of each other, both of them removed their awkwardness and talked to each other. Shahid had said that during that time both of them talked a little about their personal life.

During that time, Misha (Shahid's daughter) was born and Kareena was in her first pregnancy. Her delivery was due in December. "I suddenly came in front of Kareena. She was about to become a mother, and seeing her pregnant was heartwarming. I had become a father a few months ago, so I knew the joy of becoming a parent. I asked her about his delivery and she asked about Misha.

Dated each other for 3 years

Let us tell you that Shahid and Kareena dated each other for about three years. Their affair lasted from 2004 to 2007. It was during the filming of the film 'Jab We Met' that news of the distance between the two started surfacing. Kareena moved on with Saif Ali Khan, while Shahid married Mira Rajput after some time of the breakup. In terms of films, Jab We Met was the couple's last movie, which they shot together. Milenge Milenge was released after the breakup, but its shooting had already been done. Udta Punjab was released in 2016, but there were no scenes with Kareena and Shahid together.

