Triptii Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 | See Poster

Triptii Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Continuous updates have been coming out for the past few days regarding the star cast of the horror comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Yesterday, it was announced by the makers that Vidya Balan will be seen in the third installment. The actor has replaced Tabu, who had replaced her in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Meanwhile, now Kartik Aryan has announced that Kiara Advani has also been replaced in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Animal famed actor Tripti Dimri will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in the third installment.

Triptii Dimri's entry in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

For a long time, there was a strong discussion going on that Triptii Dimri could be seen entering Kartik Aryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. On Tuesday, Karthik played a suspense puzzle game on his official Instagram handle about the new actress in the film and asked the fans to guess the name of the actress.

A brief glimpse of the picture present in the post reveals that this actress is none other than Triptii Dimri. The actor won hearts with her character Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal. With this, Dimri has replaced Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Let us tell you that after the success of Animal, Dimri's luck has brightened as the actress will now feature in this successful franchise.

When will Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 be released?

In the year 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 proved to be a blockbuster at the box office. Kartik Aryan's character Rooh Baba entertained the audience a lot. In such a situation, Kartik will once again return to the role of Rooh Baba in the coming time. If we look at the release date of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, this horror comedy movie will be released in theaters on the occasion of Diwali this year. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, and Triptii Dimri are the confirmed star cast of the third installment.

