'Felt that people were still interested in..': Gulzar expresses gratitude for Jnanpith Award

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Legendary lyricist Gulzar is 89 years old.

Legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar will be honoured with the Jnanpith Award, following the he shared a video message expressing his gratitude to his fans.

''I would like to thank all those people who chose me for the Jnanpith Award and also those people who listen to my poetry and Shayari in the Urdu language,'' he said.

Expressing his happiness, the veteran lyricist further added, ''I was thinking that maybe it is because of the film and music, people are not aware of listening to poetry and Shayari. But, when the announcement of the Jnanpith Award came, I felt that people were still interested in listening to Urdu poetry and Shayari. I felt so happy.''

The 58th Jnanpith Award for the year 2023 has been awared to Gulzar for Urdu and Swami Rambhadracharya for Sanskrit, as per the selection committee.

Gulzar's career at a glance and awards

Sampooran Singh Kalra, popularly known as Gulzar is one of the greatest Urdu poets in India. He began his career with music director SD Burman in 1963, Not only as a lyricist, Gulzar is also known for directing films like Mausam and TV show titled Mirza Ghalib.

He is the recipient of numerious awards including five National Film Awards, 22 Filmfare Awards, one Academy Award (2008) and one Grammy Award (2010). In 2004, he was awarded with Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013. He was also awared the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2002.

He has also written a song for a Pakistan drama titled Shehryar Shehzadi. The song Teri Raza was sung by Rekha Bhardwaj.

Also Read: Decoding meaning of Akaay: Name of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's baby boy

Also Read: Vikrant Massey issues apology after his old controversial tweet goes viral | Know full story