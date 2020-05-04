Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: Wishes pour in for '96' actress from Khushbu, Aishwarya Rajesh, and others

Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: Wishes pour in for the actress from Khushbu, Aishwarya Rajesh, and others

Trisha Krishnan, one of South Indian cinema's most popular and sought-after heroines, turns 37 today. The actress who is often fondly called 'Jessie' and 'Jannu' thanks to characters that left an impression in the hearts and minds of her fans, maybe an in-demand star today, but she didn't attain that stature overnight. Trisha has come a long way was crowned. From her debut in the Tamil film 'Mounam Pesiyadhe' (2002) to her award-winning role in '96' (2018) and beyond, there is no stopping Trisha. On Trishna's birthday, wishes poured in for her from fans and others from the industry. Celebrities like Radikaa Sarathkumar, Khushbu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Dhivyadarshini, and many others took to Twitter to wish her on her birthday apart from various fans who have been sharing wishes on the micro-blogging website along with the hashtag #HBDSouthQueenTrisha which has been trending since morning.

Radikaa Sarathkumar tweeted a photo with Trishna and wrote, "Happy birthday dear @trishtrashers be strong and positive as always. Love to you hope to catch up with you soon."

Happy birthday dear @trishtrashers be strong and positive as always . Love to you hope to catch up with you soon ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IAnaNwPGce — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) May 4, 2020

Veteran politician-actress Khushbu Sundar tweeted, "Hey Pretty woman. The best part about you is you haven’t changed a bit.. you are still the same old chirpy, happy, a beautiful soul. May you be showered with love, happiness, health n wealth in abundance.. Happy birthday dear (sic)."

Hey Pretty woman. The best part about you is you haven’t changed a bit.. you are still the same old chirpy, happy, a beautiful soul. May you be showered with love, happiness, health n wealth in abundance.. Happy birthday dear ⁦@trishtrashers⁩ ❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎂🎂💖💖💖💖🤗 pic.twitter.com/RResLCP0Vt — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) May 3, 2020

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh even wished and wrote, "happie happie bday @trishtrashers ... stay blessed as always .. "

happie happie bday @trishtrashers ... stay blessed as always .. ❤️❤️ — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) May 4, 2020

Have a look at some other prominent wishes for Trisha here:

Happy Happy birthday to my fav @trishtrashers 😘 Hope you have a wonderful year ahead 😊 — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) May 4, 2020

Happiestttt bday to this gorgeous girl @trishtrashers the most admirable attribute of u is no one or nothing can ever cage you, ur a beautiful bird born to fly high n make ur own way,that’s your power n that zest you hav in U,never ever change that.lots of love 2dis beauty 😘❤️ pic.twitter.com/rIwYahSi2e — DD Neelakandan (@DhivyaDharshini) May 4, 2020

Earlier this morning, Trisha shared a two-minute-video in which her fans were seen sending out their love for her. She wrote, "I have no words... Must’ve done something right for sure... I am because of you all (sic)."

I have no words.....

Must’ve done something right for sure....

I am because of you all...🙏🏻💖🥰 pic.twitter.com/8TkExL1reW — Trish (@trishtrashers) May 4, 2020

On the professional front, Trisha Krishnan has a bunch of movies in her kitty including Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. Other than Ponniyin Selvan, she will be seen in Raangi, Paramapadham Vilayattu. She made the headlines recently after walking out of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya citing creative differences.

-With IANS inputs

