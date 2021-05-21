Image Source : TWITTER/@SRI50 #HappyBirthdayMohanlal trends as fans wish Drishyam actor on 61st birthday

The superstar from the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal, celebrates his 61st birthday today. The actor has been wooing the fans with his power-packed performances on the big screen. The Government of India honoured him with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019. Ahead of Mohanlal's birthday, fans flooded the internet with heartfelt wishes and love. #HappyBirthdayMohanlal and #HappyBirthdayLaletta have been going viral on the internet since Thursday evening.

One Twitter user wrote, "Brand of Mollywood... One Man One Name @Mohanlal... Happy Birthday lalettaa." Another siad, "#HappyBirthdayLalettan @Mohanlal to the ever so fascinating cinematic wonder, as a cinephile, unto this day & for all days to come!" "It's the Day the Lalettan Day Star-struckFire Happy Birthday to the Demigod of Millions,The Biggest Crowd Puller ,The Living Legend," tweeted another. Check out fans wishes and love on Mohanlal's birthday here-

Superstar Mohanlal was last seen in Drishyam 2 that released on Amazon Prime Video. With Drishyam 2, Mohanlal returned to the world of Georgekutty and his family. Starting off from where the first part ended, the film returned with a more intriguing plot. The sequel showed how Georgekutty (essayed by Mohanlal) and his family's lives have altered post the fateful night in the first film. Fans were highly impressed with Mohanlal's performance in the film.

Talking about his character and the film, Mohanlal said: "It is very difficult to understand Georgekutty. He is a very interesting character in the sense that, if you commit a crime and manage to protect yourself from getting caught, you would have that kind of intelligence."

Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 is set for a Hindi remake as well. Its 2015 Hindi adaptation, backed by Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak''s Panorama Studios Internationa, was led by Ajay Devgn portraying Mohanlal's role and Tabu playing the Inspector General of Police.