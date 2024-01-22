HanuMan sequel 'Jai Hanuman' announced on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha day | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER HanuMan sequel 'Jai Hanuman' announced | See Photos

The film HanuMan, directed by Prashant Varma and starring Teja Sajja, was released on Friday, January 12. This film is making huge profits at the box office and is being liked by the audience not only in the South but also in the Hindi-speaking regions. It was earlier reported that the director was planning its sequel. But Prashanth Varma has finally himself announced the sequel of his superhit film. The filmmaker took to his X handle to announce the second part of HanuMan titled 'Jai Hanuman'.

Jai Hanuman will be the next film of Prashant Varma's Cinematic Universe. The director seems to have big plans for his superhero franchise. On Monday, Prashant Verma shared this news on his X account along with his picture with the sequel's script and the poster of Jai Hanuman. "With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! Jai Hanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha," wrote Varma. On the poster of Jai Hanuman, 'Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Jai Hanuman Shuru...," is written.

For the unversed, HanuMan stars Teja Sajja, Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai in lead roles. The film has already grossed over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. The Telugu language superhero film has also been written by Prashanth Varma. Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, HanuMan marks the beginning of the Prashant Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Apart from HanuMan and Guntur Karam, Venkatesh-starrer Saindhaav was also released on January 13 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. After this, Nagarjuna starrer 'Na Sami Ranga' also hit the theaters on January 14. Despite this, HanuMan has maintained a stronghold at the world box office.

