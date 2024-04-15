HanuMan actor Teja Sajja starrer 'adventurous saga of Super Yodha' to be unveiled on THIS day

Follow us on Image Source : X HanuMan actor Teja Sajja starrer new film announced

The audience's eyes are on the next film of Teja Sajja, who created a stir at the box office this year with the film 'HanuMan'. There are speculations that he will be seen in the sequel of HanuMan. However, the box office-winning actor will first be featuring in PMF 36. It is the temporary title for Karthik Gattamaneni's directorial. Before this, Teja and Karthik have worked together on the film 'Eagle'.

The makers of PMF 36 have shared a poster to create anticipation for the title release of this upcoming film. The title and first look will be revealed on April 18. According to reports, the film has been titled 'Mirai', which means future. A pre-look poster has been released to generate audience excitement about the film. "Glad to be joining forces with the SuperHero @TejaSajja123 for our prestigious #PMF36. An adventurous saga of #SuperYodha. Title Announcement Glimpse on April 18. Stay tuned," read the caption.

This actress will play the lead role

Ritika Singh will be in the female lead role with Teja in this film. Manchu Manoj will be in a negative role in the film. Vishwa Prasad is producing this film. More information related to the film is yet to be revealed. The film is directed by Karthik Gattamaneni and produced by Vishwa Prasad.

HanuMan collection crosses Rs 250 crore

Talking about the film HanuMan, this film was released on January 12, 2024, and was directed by Prashant Verma. The net collection in India of this film was Rs 201.63 crore. At the same time, the worldwide film did a business of Rs 295 crore. On the occassion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, director Prashanth Verma has announced the sequel of this film. Hoqwoever, he is yet to make any claims about Sajja's involvement in this film.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey expresses gratitude to Rajkumar Hirani for suggesting his name for 12th Fail | Deets Inside