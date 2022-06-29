Drishyam actress Meena's husband Vidyasagar passes away at 48

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/LMKMOVIEMANIAC Tamil actress Meena with husband Vidyasagar

Vidyasagar, the husband of well-known Tamil actress Meena, passed away at a private hospital in the city on Tuesday night. He was 48. Sources close to the actress said that Vidyasagar was diagnosed with a lung ailment in March this year and had to be treated for it. Prior to that, he was down with Covid-19, but had managed to recover from it.

The health condition of Vidyasagar, who was hospitalised for the treatment of his lung problem, worsened on Tuesday night and he passed away around 7 p.m.

The sad demise was condoled by Meena's co-actors and friends in the industry. Lakshmi Manchu tweeted, "Woke up to devastating news of #meena garu’s husband, Vidyasagar garu passed away due to Covid complications. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the entire family."

Actor Sarath Kumar, who has shared the screen with Meena paid tribute to Vidyasagar and extended support to the actress on Twitter, writing, "It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace (sic).”

Actor Venkatesh, who was most recently seen opposite Meena in the Telugu versions of Drishyam consoled the sad demise by tweeting, “Extremely sad and shocked by the demise of Vidyasagar gaaru! My heartfelt condolences to Meena gaaru and the entire family! Wishing them with all the strength to sail through this (sic).”

apart from them actress Khushbhu Sundar too posted a note for Meena and her family. “Waking up to a terrible news. Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family (sic),” she wrote.

The funeral is to take place at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Meena, who has worked extensively in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema for over three decades, has been a part of several critically acclaimed superhits including Mohanlal's 'Drishyam' and Kamal Haasan's 'Avvai Shanmugi'.