Dasara Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani-Keerthy Suresh's film sees a major DROP

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NANI Dasara Box Office Collection Day 5

Dasara Box Office Collection Day 5: Nani and Keerthy Suresh's latest offering has taken the box office by storm, collecting a gross of Rs 71 crores worldwide. The Telugu film witnessed a glorious weekend with a Rs 38 crore gross worldwide opening. While it observed a slight drop on Day 2, the film managed to perform better than Ajay Devgn's recently released Bholaa. The movie, which released on March 30, has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience and has set new records in the Telugu film industry. However, it dropped drastically on Monday. According to early estimates, Dasara will grow with positive word of mouth.

Dasara Box Office Report

The pan-India film Dasara released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. According to the makers, the film earned Rs 13 crore nett in India on Sunday. However, on Day 5, Dasara witnessed a major drop. As per early estimates, Nani's action film has managed to rake in only Rs 4 crore. With this, it earned Rs 57.65 Cr India net.

Dasara had an overall 19.34 per cent Telugu Occupancy on Monday, April 03, 2023.

Overwhelmed by the love and admiration received from audiences, the makers of Dasara have reduced the cost of tickets for the Hindi version to just Rs 112/- from Monday to Thursday. Dasara becomes the only Pan India film to score the 2nd highest weekend collection worldwide after Pathaan.

About Dasara

The Telugu film aims to bring focus on the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Also starring Keethy Suresh in the lead, Dasara is directed by debutant Srikanth Odhela and is touted to be one of the most crucial films of Nani’s career.

Dasara has an extraordinary storyline and some note-worthy performances. The film sees music by Santosh Narayanan, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan, editing by Naveen Nooli with writing by Jella Srinath, Arjuna Paturi and Vamsi Krishna P apart from Srikanth.

Latest Entertainment News