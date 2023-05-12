Custody Twitter review: Naga Chaitanya's action-thriller gets a thumbs up

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CUSTODY MOVIE Custody Twitter review

Custody Twitter review: Naga Chaitanya starrer action-thriller film was released on Friday, May 12, 2023. The film also stars Arvind Swamy, R. Sarathkumar, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, and Sampath Raj. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu in his Telugu directorial debut, it is produced by Srinivasa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen and Anji Industries. Now, the first reactions from the fans are out.

The enthusiastic fans of Naga Chaitanya, who eagerly attended the first-day first show, wasted no time in sharing their feedback about the film. One user wrote, @chay_akkineni magic continues, @IamKrithiShetty mesmerised, @realsarathkumar, Unbelievable Aravind swami superb acting Secret cameo role in movie." Another user wrote, "#custody is an very good first half , police station fight , pre interval fight in tunnel, fight between chay, aravindswany & sharath Kumar is awesome , vennalakishore is asusual best.. Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni is back, blockbuster is on the way." A seat edge thriller with an added crisp of humorous tracks @vp_offl mark film in @chay_akkineni style of action Can say Chay had made his way into Kollywood with a blockbuster."

Going by the initial reviews, it's safe to say that the film has impressed the audience and has passed the test. This also shows the massive fandom of Naga Chaitanya. Now, the question lies: will the film be able to do well at the ticket window or not; Well, only time will tell.

About the plot:

The plot centres around Siva, a cop who is directed to bring a witness from police custody to the trial. As a major twist, Siva discovers that the entire police department wants the witness murdered and embarks on the actual escape.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra is fine with sex on first date, actress chooses between oral & cheese

Also read: BTS Video Alert! Deepika Padukone giggles as Ranveer Singh pays unexpected visit during TIME cover photoshoot

Latest Entertainment News