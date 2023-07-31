Chandramukhi 2: Raghava Lawrence's first look as Vettaiyan Raja leaves fans intrigued

Follow us on Image Source : POSTER Raghava Lawrence's first look as Vettaiyan Raja

P Vasu's much-awaited film Chandramukhi 2 is roaring on social media. Starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawerence, the makers on Monday unveiled the first look of Vettaiyan Raja. The film recently wrapped up its shooting and it is all set to woo fans.

In the first look poster of Raghava Lawrence, the Tamil actor can be seen as fierce yet evil as King Vettaiyan. He donned an emerald green and maroon-coloured costume with heavy necklaces as he walks down the staircase of his palace.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, now X, Lawrence paid his gratitude to Rajinikanth and asked for his blessing and support as he embarks on his journey to take his role in Chandramukhi 2. For those who don't know, the first instalment of Chandramukhi had Jyotika and Rajinikanth in key roles.

Lawrence wrote, "Thanks to Thalaivar Superstar @rajinikanth! Here’s presenting you the first look at #Vettaiyan. I need all your blessings! Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada!"

Take a look:

Lyca Productions too shared the first look of Raghava Lawrence from Chandramukhi 2 and wrote, "Back with double the swag and attitude! Witness Vettaiyan Raja's intimidating presence in @offl_Lawrence's powerful first look from Chandramukhi-2. Releasing this GANESH CHATURTHI in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada!"

See here:

The first-look poster of Raghava Lawrence has left fans divided on Twitter. While a section of fans thinks Rajinikanth should have taken the role of King Vettaiyan, others looked intrigued and rooted for the film. One user wrote, "Rajini could have done this instead of Annatthe." Another user wrote, "They are going to butcher the classic, aren't they? Why do you have to do this to my fav film."

"M M Keeravani musical. Can't wait," wrote the third fan.

Check out Twitter reactions here:

Also Read: Bro: Pawan Kalyan fans arrested for damaging theatre screen by pouring milk; video viral | WATCH

Latest Entertainment News