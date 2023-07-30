Bro: Pawan Kalyan fans arrested for damaging theatre screen by pouring milk; video viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Pawan Kalyan

Telugu megastar Pawan Kalyan's film Bro hit the silver screen on July 28 and fans cannot keep calm but celebrate the film's release. Also starring Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, and Ketik Sharma in key roles, Bro is the remake of the 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. Amid the release, a video is doing rounds on the internet wherein Pawan Kalyan fans were arrested after they poured milk on the theatre screen.

The incident took place in the Soundarya Theater of Andhra Pradesh's Parvathipuram. According to the videos shared on Twitter, a bunch of fans performed 'milk abhishekham' and poured milk on the screen. For those who are unaware, milk abhishekham is a ritual wherein devotees pour milk. Fans conducted this antic to honour Pawan Kalyan. However, things went south and they were arrested for damaging the theatre screen.

Such antics took place at several locations in Andhra Pradesh after Pawan Kalyan's film Bro hit the theatres. In one of the viral videos, a fan was spotted climbing the stairs and applying vermillion on Pawan Kalyan's film poster.

Watch the videos here:

Backed by Zee Studios and People Media Factory, Bro follows a story of an IT worker Mark, who puts his interest ahead of others. However, he meets an accident and passes away. He is dumbfounded when he opens his eyes only to find out about his death. Then enters Titan aka Time who confirms the bad news. The music of the film has been given by Thaman S, who is popular for songs like Sugna Sundari, Jai Balayya Mass Anthem, Ninnila, and others.

The film is getting mixed reactions and has managed to earn Rs 20 crore in India, according to early estimates. The film saw an overall 71.88% Telugu Occupancy on Saturday.

