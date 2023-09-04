Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Samantha gives ex father-in-law Nagarjuna’s show a miss; Vijay Deverakonda answers

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nagarjuna asks about Samantha to Vijay Deverakonda

Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Another season of Bigg Boss Telugu is here! The seventh edition of Bigg Boss Telugu went on floors on September 3. During the premiere, host of the show Nagarjuna inquired about former daughter-in-law Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Vijay Deverkonda graced the stage was to promote their film Kushi. After Vijay delivered a blast performance, Nagarjuna asked him about Samantha. While many assumed that the actress gave the show a miss to avoid meeting Nagarjuna, he spoke highly about her.

Responding to Samantha not attending the Bigg Boss Telugu premier night, the Liger actor revealed that she is in the US to promote Kushi and prioritise her health. Adding that she is there for Myositis treatment. He further added that Samantha would be back in two days. "Hopefully, she would join us for the promotions once she is back," he said. To this, Nagarjuna replied, "You are a fantastic actor. She is a very good actress and you both together make for an amazing pair."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was earlier married to Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya. On October 2, 2021, the duo took to their social media handles to announce their separation. Chaitanya and Samantha, who met on the set of Ye Maaya Chesave, tied the knot on 7th October 2017 in a dreamy wedding ceremony.

In her divorce post, Samantha wrote "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

Bigg Boss Telugu 7

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 premiered on Star Maa on September 3. Priyanka Jain, Sivaji, Damini Bhatla, Prince Yawar, Subhashree Rayaguru, Shakeela, Sandeep, Shobha Shetty, Teja, Rathika Rose, Dr Goutham Krishna, Kiran Rathod, Pallavi Prashanth and Amardeep Chowdary are the contestants of this season.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss fame Rahul Mahajan opens up on divorce with Natalya Ilina, says 'my soul has been torn'

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 becomes fastest film to cross Rs 500 crore mark at box office in India | READ

Latest Entertainment News