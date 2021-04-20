Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHYAMDEHATI Bhojpuri lyricist Shyam Dehati succumbs to COVID-19; Khesari Lal Yadav & others pour in condolences

The number of COVID-19 positive and death cases are increasing day by day leading to an environment of tension all around. Well-known Bhojpuri lyricist Shyam Dehati who contracted the virus a few days back lost his battle with life. He passed away while undergoing treatment in Gorakhpur for coronavirus. His health deteriorated two days back when he tested positive for the virus. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after his condition worsened. As soon as the shocking news of his demise spread, a lot of celebs from the Bhojpuri industry including popular singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav, actress Anjana Singh, and others poured in their condolences over social media platforms.

Taking to Instagram, Anjana alongside a picture of the late lyricist wrote, "बहुत दुःख हुआ है सुन कर अब श्याम देहाती जी हमारे बीच नहीं रहे ईश्वर उनके परिवार को ये दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे ॐ शान्ति शान्ति शान्ति."

Khesari Lal Yadav, on the other hand, shared an emotional note on Twitter that read, "Despite our millions of efforts, our brother Shyam is no more a rustic. This message is not being shared with us. The mind has become very heavy. Brother, you are not in this world, but every song you write will make you feel like we are among all of you...God bless your Holy Spirit...#RIPShyamDehati."

For those unversed, Shyam Dehati made his debut in the year 2007 for Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey's film 'Nirhua Rickshawala'. Apart from this, he has even tried his hands in acting in the film 'Rani Dilbar Jani' featuring Monalisa, Rani Chatterjee, Pakkhi Hegde, Anjana Singh, Archana Singh, Seema Singh and Amrapali Dubey.