Bhagavanth Kesari Box Office Report Day 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film struggles on Friday, mints THIS much

Bhagavanth Kesari, a Telugu-language action drama flick, was released in theatres on Thursday, October 19. The film saw a massive opening in India where it collected over Rs 16 crore nett. However, the Nandamuri Balakrishna's film has witnessed a huge drop on Friday due to a non-holiday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned just Rs 7 crore nett on its second day of release, which is less than half of what it made on Day 1. The total collection of the film after Day 2 now stands at Rs 23.60 crore.

Occupancy

On Friday, the film witnessed nearly 46.01 percent occupancy, with a maximum contribution of 62.17 percent from the night shows. Evening shows also had a decent occupancy with nearly 51 percent. However, this was expected by many trade analysts as the Nandamuri Balakrishna's film is facing tough competition from Thalapathy Vijay's Leo in the South circuit.

About Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari also stars Nasser and Sarathkumar in supporting roles. Nandamuri Balakrishna plays the titular role in the film, who assumes the responsibility of safeguarding a young girl after the tragic loss of her father in an accident. The storyline follows his efforts to enroll the girl in the army, despite her initial reluctance.

Complications arise when she becomes entangled in a conspiracy orchestrated by a businessman. However, she ultimately overcomes the challenges and eventually fulfills her dream of joining the army.

Produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, under the banner of Shine Screens, the film has a soundtrack and background score composed by Thaman S. This marks his fourth collaboration with Nandamuri Balakrishna after Dictator (2016), Akhanda (2021), and Veera Simha Reddy (2023). The film has cinematography by C Ramprasad and editing by Tammiraju.

