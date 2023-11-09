Allu Arjun vs Yash: Everything you need to know about ongoing controversy between Telugu stars

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Actors Yash, Allu Arjun

Telugu actor Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind recently made a remark about KGF star Yash, which has sparked controversy on social media. It all started during the teaser launch of Kotabommali PS where Aravind spoke about the impact of actor's fees on a film's budget.

Speaking at the event, Allu Aravind opened up about his production house, Geetha Arts. When asked if actors hike fees after giving blockbusters. Aravind said, "The lead actor of a movie gets only 20 to 25 per cent of the film’s budget as remuneration. So, it is not true that the budget for the film will increase because of his fees alone. On top of actors’ fees, a lot of money is spent to make the movie a big venture."

Allu Aravind comments on KGF's Yash

He further mentioned Yash and said, "Who was Yash before the release of the KGF movie? Why did that movie make noise? It was that richness that led to the success of the movie. This is just one example. Whoever the hero of the movie is, it is because of the making that it attracts the audience."

Also Read: Kamal Hassan, Mani Ratnam collaborate for action film titled 'Thug Life' | Watch

The video of the same is now viral and can be watched below:

Soon after the video took over the internet, Allu Arjun and Yash's fans divided Twitter and reacted to the same.

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for his highly-anticipated film, Pushpa: The Rule. The film is a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise for which the star recently bagged a National Film Award for Best Actor.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's Just Like A Wow video breaks Tiger 3 trailer record, crosses 190 million views

Latest Entertainment News