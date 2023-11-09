Deepika Padukone's Just Like A Wow video breaks Tiger 3 trailer record, crosses 190 million views

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan

Deepika Padukone is one of the most influential actors across the globe. With her promising performances over the years, the actor's social media game never fails to impress her fans. Recently, Padukone hopped on the 'Just Like A Wow' trend on Instagram and left the internet in awe. Lo and behold, her reel video has now left behind the Tiger 3 trailer.

The actor's Just Like A Wow video crossed 190 million views on Instagram at the time of writing this article. On the other hand, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 trailer garnered 67 million views on YRF's YouTube channel. While Padukone shared her reel a week ago, the Tiger 3 trailer was released three weeks before.

Take a look here:

Image Source : SCREENGRABA collage comparing views

Sharing the video earlier, Deepika Padukone wrote, " Just looking like a WOW!" Soon after this, Ranveer Singh had dropped a hilarious comment and wrote, "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA !!!!! DEDD !!!!!" The couple's banter won the hearts of millions of their fans.

Watch the video here:

What is Just Like A Wow Trend?

For those who have been asleep for a decade or are not regular on social media, Jasmeen Kaur, a businesswoman, became an overnight sensation after her videos went viral. Kaur runs a boutique and keeps updating her customers with her new collections. Besides, her unique colours like Ladoo Peela and Mouse have left the internet wanting more.

Watch Jasmeen Kaur's video here:

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is all set to return to the big screen after her special appearance in Jawan won hearts. The actor will be next seen with Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan in Fighter. The film is slated for release in January 2024. Fighter will be Padukone's big theatrical release followed by Pathaan.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Sharon Stone accuses ex-Sony Pictures head of sexual harassment | Deets inside

Latest Bollywood News