SHOCKING! Sharon Stone accuses ex-Sony Pictures head of sexual harassment | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actor Sharon Stone

Casino star Sharon Stone recently accused a former Sony Pictures head of sexual harassment. During a podcast with Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera, the actor revealed some shocking details of her experience.

Speaking to Ripa, Stone revealed that the incident took place in the 1980s in Los Angeles. She claimed that the former Sony Pictures head in question took his private part and flashed it in her face.

Sharon Stone accuses former Sony Pictures head of sexual harassment

“I went to his office, and it was, you know, back in the eighties, so the couch was basically on the floor, you know? It was those very low giant couches, and my knees were around my neck, and of course, I’m so tall anyway, so I look like all legs sitting there akimbo on the couch, and he is pacing around the office, and he’s doing the exact same thing, the star said. "Then he went, came walking right up in front of me, and he said, 'But first,' and he took his penis right out in my face," she continued.

The actor further stated that she did not share the incident with anyone as she feared risking her job. "I couldn't stop because I became hysterical," Stone added.

About Sharon Stone

The Hollywood star was one of the most popular sex symbols of the 1990s. She made her film debut with Stardust Memories in Woody Allen and went on to appear in multiple films. Her breakthrough performance was in Casino following which she bagged an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. In a career spanning over four decades, Stone won various prestigious accolades including a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1955.

Also Read: 27 Dresses to 13 Going on 30: Timeless Hollywood romantic classics you must watch

Latest Hollywood News