Kamal Hassan, Mani Ratnam collaborate for action film titled 'Thug Life' | Watch

Kamal Haasan dropped the announcement video of his upcoming action film with Mani Ratnam titled Thug Life. This film will reunite Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam 36 years after their 1987 cult epic film Nayakan.

In the video, Kamal Haasan features as Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker, a name that should excite fans as Sakthivel Naicker was the name of Kamal’s character in Nayakan. When they near him, he takes off his robe, revealing a unique, white outfit, before beating them to a pulp. Thug Life also features Jayam Ravi and Trisha.

As soon as the video was dropped, fans flooded the comment section to express their excitement. One user said, "Actual, new cinema is coming. Nayakan is back. Wammala Idhaan da cinema". Another user said, "more than what we expected".

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam wrote Thug Life. It will be produced by Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. Haasan, Ratnam, R. Mahendran and Siva Ananth will produce. After the success of “Nayakan,” Ratnam and Haasan were due to make “Ponniyin Selvan,” adapted from Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic novel, but the duo couldn't work together due to various reasons.

Besides Thug Life, Kamal Haasan will also star in Indian 2, the sequel to Shankar's 1996 blockbuster action film. He will reprise the role of Senapathy in the sequel. Indian 2 is scheduled to be released in theatres on April 12, 2024. The film also stars Kajal, Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh.

