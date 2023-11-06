Hyuna drops performance video of latest release Attitude, fans say, 'Queen is back'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER K-pop idol Hyuna

Hyuna is finally back with her latest song Attitude. The K-pop idol dropped the performance video of the song. This song also marks her first release under her new agency AT AREA. As soon as the video was dropped, fans thronged the comment section to express their level of excitement. One user said, "Queen is back. Miss Hyuna is back to save the K-pop industry". Another user commented, "This performance will be Legendary for sure". "Hyuna is a multitalented queen", said the third user.

For the unversed, Kim Hyun-ah better known as Hyuna is a South Korean singer, songwriter, rapper and model. She made her debut as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls in February 2007. Hyuna subsequently left JYP Entertainment and joined the girl group 4Minute under Cube Entertainment. The group made their debut in June 2009 and went on to become the most popular girl in the country.

In 2010, Hyuna began her solo career with the single Change. In 2011, Hyuna gained wider public recognition with the release of her first extended play Bubble Pop. She gained worldwide recognition only after she appeared in PSY's worldwide hit Gangnam Style. In 2018, Hyuna ended her contract with Cube Entertainment after several internal conflicts and signed with Psy's P Nation the following year. Her first digital single under P Nation "Flower Shower" became her seventh top-ten entry on the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales. In 2021, Hyuna released her seventh extended play I'm Not Cool.

Interestingly, Hyuna has joined her ex-boyfriend in this new agency. For the unversed, the ex-couple began dating in 2016 and got engaged on February 3, 2022, and even posted it on social media. But on November 22, the couple announced that they had broken up.

