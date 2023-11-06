'Extremely scary...' Rashmika Mandanna reacts to viral deepfake video | Her full statement here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has finally reacted to the AI deepfake video of hers that has gone viral on social media. She took to social media and wrote a lengthy note, "I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Furthermore, she said, Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.

Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft."

This is in regard to Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video that went viral wherein the woman with Rashmika's face was seen getting into a lift, wearing a fitted outfit. The video initially showed Zara Patel, a British-Indian influencer, but then her face was replaced with the face of the actor using deepfake technology. Abhishek Kumar, a journalist and a researcher, posted the video on X requesting a legal and regulatory framework to tackle the issue of rising deepfakes in India.Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has demanded legal action. He highlighted the need for new legal measures by reposting the video. "Yes this is a strong case for legal", wrote Big B.

"The Narendra Modi-led government is committed to ensuring the Safety and Trust of all DigitalNagriks using the Internet. Under the IT rules notified in April, 2023 - it is a legal obligation for platforms to ensure no misinformation is posted by any user; and ensure that when reported by any user or govt, misinformation is removed in 36 hours; If platforms do not comply with this, rule 7 will apply and platforms can be taken to court by aggrieved person under provisions of IPC; Deep fakes are latest and even more dangerous and damaging form of misinformation and needs to be dealt with by platforms", tweeted the IT minister.

Alsor read: 'Strong case for legal...': Amitabh Bachchan after Rashmika Mandanna's AI deepfake video surfaces online

Also read: Deepfakes more dangerous, damaging: Govt steps in after fake AI video of Rashmika Mandanna goes viral

Latest Entertainment News