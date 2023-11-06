Tiger 3 to Pippa: Action-packed films you must watch this November

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Tiger 3 and Pippa

Strap in everyone! 2023 is certainly going to end on a great note for Bollywood. As we enter the festive season, Bollywood has few more fireworks in stock. Some amazing and interesting stories will be released on the big screen and OTT platforms as well. But November, in particular, has the most versatile bunch of stories, be it thriller, romance, drama, literally something for everyone with the films releasing this month. Let's take a look at the Bollywood films that will make your November worthwhile.

1. Tiger 3

The biggest blockbuster of all times is Tiger 3 which is eagerly awaited by the audiences. The Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer will cause the biggest of Dhamaka at the box office this Diwali.

2. Pippa

This biographical war film starring Ishan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli has all it takes to stir emotions. This story looks gripping at all ends and will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 10th November.

3. Starfish

One very interesting tale many are looking forward to is Starfish. Starring Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Tusharr Khanna, and Ehan Bhat, the film is an interesting story of self-discovery, fighting inner demons, et al. Khushalii plays a skilled commercial diver in this one and brings her most challenging role to the audience on 24th November.

4. Apurva

While the posters and glimpses from the film have been gut-wrenching, it points at an intimidating story that stars Tara Sutaria, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav. This tale will leave your mind blown.

5. Farrey

In a time where the audience is eyeing interesting content, comes this high school thriller drama showcases a side of the educational world that has been untapped before. Starring Alizeh, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, and Sahil Mehta, the film's trailer only left many excited to know what more is in store.

