'Strong case for legal...': Amitabh Bachchan after Rashmika Mandanna's AI deepfake video surfaces online

Amitabh Bachchan demands legal action after Rashmika's AI deepfake video goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan has demanded legal action after a morphed video of Rashmika Mandanna surfaced online. On Sunday, a deepfake video of the actress went viral, wherein the woman with Rashmika’s face was seen getting into a lift, wearing a fitted outfit. The video started doing rounds on social media and a few netizens clarified that the video was fake.

Later, a journalist also confirmed that the video was fake. “There is an urgent need for a legal and regulatory framework to deal with deepfake in India. You might have seen this viral video of actress Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram. But wait, this is a deepfake video of Zara Patel,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Image Source : SCREENGRAB TAKEN FROM VIRAL VIDEO Rashmika Mandanna's AI deepfake video surfaces online

“From a deepfake POV, the viral video is perfect enough for ordinary social media users to fall for it. But if you watch the video carefully, you can see at (0:01) that when Rashmika (deepfake) was entering the lift, suddenly her face changed from the other girl to Rashmika,” he added.

Retweeting his post, Big B urged for legal action, saying, “Yes this is a strong case for legal." On the other hand, Rashmika is yet to comment on the video.

What is Deepfake technology?

Deepfake technology represents one of the negative aspects of the ever-advancing field of AI. It allows cybercriminals not just to change their voices to sound like someone else but also to doctor videos in a way that makes them look real.

Rashmika Mandana's upcoming films

On the work front, Rashmika will be seen next in 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Besides, she will also be seen in ‘The Girlfriend’. “The world is full of great love stories. But there are those few love stories that haven't been heard or seen before, and ‘The Girlfriend’ is one such", Rashmika had tweeted announcing her next film 'The Girlfriend'. The film’s plot is currently under wraps though the shoot has begun, and it will be released sometime in 2024.

Animal to hit theatres on Dec 1

Rashmika Mandana-Ranbir Kapoor's Animal will release on December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

