After Lord Ram, Prabhas set to portray Lord Shiva in Vishnu Manchu’s next, Kannappa

After portraying Lord Ram in Om Raut's Adipurush, actor Prabhas is all set to portray Lord Shiva. The actor has officially signed up for actor-producer Vishnu Manchu’s film titled Kannappa, wherein he will reportedly be playing the role of Lord Shiva.

Taking to X (previously called Twitter), Vishnu wrote, ''Har Har Mahadev'', celebrating Prabhas’ signing on to what he had previously called his ‘dream project'.

Check out his post:

The movie is a mythological-fantasy epic where Prabhas is said to make a special appearance for an estimated duration of 15-30 minutes at most. However, while small, his role will be an important part of the film regarding its storyline which is yet unknown .

The names of the potential stars, who will be a part of Kannappa are also under the wraps, as are most of the details.

But to mark the initiation, Vishnu had taken part in an elaborate pooja ceremony at Sri Kalahasti temple, Tirupati.

A high profile production with a massive budget, ‘Kannappa’ will be directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, and will jointly be produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The upcoming flick is poised to start filming soon, with Manisharma and Stephen Devasi handling the musical compositions.

Vishnu Manchu and Prabhas on professional front

Vishnu Manchu was last seen in the 2022 Telugu language horror-comedy film Ginna, which tanked at the box office despite receiving positive reviews from the audience and film critics. Apart from this, he also produced the action-drama film titled Son of India.

On the other hand, Prabhas will next be seen in the action-thriller film Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, releasing in November 2023, after being delayed due to post-production issues, shifting from its original release date of September 28.

In addition, he is also filming Kalki 2898 AD, an epic sci-fi action film which will reportedly hit theatres in May next year.

(With IANS inputs)

