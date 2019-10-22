Image Source : YOUTUBE Adithya Varma trailer: Dhruv Vikram, Banita Sandhu look promising in Arjun Reddy remake

The superhit Tamil film Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi titled Kabir Singh where Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani were seen in lead roles. Now, the Telugu version of the film is all set to hit the cinemas soon. Titled Adithya Varma, the film stars megastar Vikram son Dhruv Vikram and Banita Sandhu will be seen in leading roles. While Dhruv will be foraying into cinemas with Adithya Vikram, Banita Sandhu made her film debut with Varun Dhawan starrer October. However, this will be her first Telugu film.

Adithya Varma trailer is now out and, we must say it looks intriguing all the way.

Adithya Varma is a privileged, intelligent, overachieving, brash and combustible final-year student. He is also a singularly attractive man, Watch the trailer here:

Having completed the shooting of this film, Dhruv posted a video on Instagram, stating that he was thankful for the opportunity and his father. “Adithya Varma will always be the most beautiful thing that’s ever happened to me. He gave me a purpose, gave my life meaning, gave me clarity about myself and most importantly, taught me how to never give up. So much love for all the people in this video, especially the man (his dad Vikram) in the last frame. Couldn’t have done it without you,” he wrote.

Previously, the film initially directed by Bala ran into trouble due to creative differences with the producers. Later it was re-shot by Gireesaaya, an associate of director Sandeep Vanga who made the original movie.

Adithya Varma is set to release on Novemeber 8.