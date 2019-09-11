Image Source : TWITTER Darbar new poster: Rajinikanth's intense look will intrigue you

Rajinikanth is all set to impress us in Darbar new poster. He is playing the role of a cop in AR Murugadoss's film. Earlier, this movie was titled as Thalaivar 187, which has been changed to Darbar now. In the latest poster, megastar Rajinikanth's intense look is simply unmissable.

Taking to his Twitter account, director AR Murugadoss shared the latest poster of Darbar featuring Rajinikanth with a caption that read, "Younger, smarter, wiser, tougher...Thalaivar in a never seen before Avatar #DarbarSecondLook"

The first poster looked amazing and created much buzz everywhere. In case, you missed it, see it here.

Alongside Rajinikanth, we will get to see Nayanthara in the female lead. Also, Nayanthara will be seen for the fourth time with the 68-year-old superstar, Rajinikanth. She was previously seen with him in Chandramukhi, Kuselan and Sivaji. This is the first project of the director with Rajinikanth. The music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who previously worked with him in his last movie, Petta.

The movie is set to release next year in 2020 on Pongal Day.

