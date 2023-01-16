Watch The Last of Us online in India: Know release date, cast & how to download HBO's new show in HD

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Poster of The Last of Us featuring Pedro Pascal

Watch The Last of Us online in India: If you're looking for a show that is both exciting, dramatic and offers action and suspense in equal proportion, you should tune in to the newly released web series on Disney+ Hotstar, The Last of Us. The post-apocalyptic drama series is based on a game that was launched in 2013. It takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead, the show has created much hype in India too. Find all the details about the show here:

The Last of Us: Where to watch online in India

The nine-episode first season of the HBO Original drama series THE LAST OF US is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The first episode was released on January 15, 2023. Every Monday, new episode will be released on the streaming platform.

The Last of Us Cast

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

Anna Torv as Tess

Nico Parker as Sarah

Murray Bartlett as Frank

Nick Offerman as Bill

Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen

Storm Reid as Riley

Merle Dandridge as Marlene

Jeffrey Pierce as Perry

Lamar Johnson as Henry

Keivonn Woodard as Sam

Graham Greene as Marlon

Elaine Miles as Florence

The Last of Us online, how to download in HD

Viewers can watch The Last of Us online on Disney+ Hotstar. If you have subscribed to the streaming platform, you'll be able to download the episodes and watch them offline too.

About The Last of Us

THE LAST OF US takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal and heartbreaking journey as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Offerman will appear as Bill alongside Murray Bartlett as Frank, two post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town. The actor has replaced Con O’Neill who was earlier cast in the role. "The Last of Us" will also feature Gabriel Luna as Joel’s brother Tommy, Nico Parker as Joel’s daughter Sarah, while Merle Dandridge reprises her video game role of Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies resistance group struggling for power against the government’s military regime. Mazin and Druckmann will also serve as executive producers alongside Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog’s Evan Wells and PlayStation Productions’ Asad

The Last of Us Trailer

