Watch Kantara online: Date, Time, OTT Premiere of Rishab Shetty's latest Kannada film

Watch Kantara online: Rishab Shetty's latest Kannada film has been a phenomenon of sorts. The film has emerged as one of the most successful films of 2022. The title has not only enjoyed an exceptional journey at the box office but has also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently. And now, viewers can watch Kantara online. The Kannada film is all set to be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Kantara was released in the cinema halls on 30th September (Kannada) and 14th October (Hindi). The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

Watch Kantara on Amazon Prime Video: Date and Time

Kantara will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 24, 2022 in Kannada along with Telugu, Tamil & Malayalam language dubs on the service.

How to Watch Latest South Film Online

If you have a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, you can watch Kantara and many more latest South films online. With a paid package, you can also download movies in HD and watch them with ease.

Kantara Box Office Collection

Made on a modest budget of around Rs 16 crore, 'Kantara' has grossed Rs 400 crore (and counting!) worldwide in theatres worldwide after its release in September this year. If we look at the specific collection figures, of Kantara in the domestic and international markets, the film has earned 168.50 Cr. Gross in Karnataka, 60.00 Cr. Gross in Andhra Pradesh/Telangana, 12.70 Cr. Gross in Tamil Nadu, 19.20 Cr. Gross in Kerala with 96.00 Cr. Gross in North India and the overseas total amounted to 44.50 Cr. Gross.

Story of Kantara

The story of 'Kantara' is set around a small community living in the woodlands of Kaadubettu in the southern coastal state of Karnataka. Weaving an interesting plot of human versus nature conflict, where death leads to war between villagers and evil forces and Shiva, a rebel defends his village and nature.

Kantara Cast

Rishab Shetty as Kaadubettu Shiva and Shiva's father

Kishore as Muralidhar, a Deputy Range Forest Officer (D.R.F.O)

Sapthami Gowda as Leela

Manasi Sudhir as Kamala, Shiva's mother

Achyuth Kumar as Devendra Suttooru

Pramod Shetty as Sudhakara

Shanil Guru as Bulla

Prakash Thuminad as Raampa

Naveen D Padil as Lawyer

Watch Kantara Trailer Kannada

Watch Kantara Trailer in Hindi

