Vishal Bhardwaj’s mystery thriller Charlie Chopra motion poster out | Watch

Makers of the upcoming show Charlie Chopra unveiled the motion poster and an exclusive preview of the pilot episode. OTT platform Sony Liv dropped the poster which they captioned, “Witness the unraveling of a chilling mystery. Presenting #Charlie Chopra, directed by National Award Honoree Vishal Bhardwaj in association with Tusk Tale Films and Agatha Christie Limited. An exclusive of the pilot episode, streaming now on Sony LIV. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to co-create the title for this new original series.

Along with Vishal Bhardwaj, the show is co-written by Anjum Rajabali and Jyotsna Hariharan. The series boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring Wamiqa Gabbi, Priyanshu Painyuli, Naseerudin Shah, Neena Gupta, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Lara Dutta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Paoli Dam amongst others. The official release date of the remaining episodes of the show is still awaited.

Vishal Bhardwaj, director, and producer of Vishal Bhardwaj films earlier stated, “I grew up devouring Agatha Christie's mysterious tales. Her plots, characters, and setting remain unparalleled in the genre and continued to excite storytellers even today. It has been an incredible journey collaborating with James Prichard, great-grandson of Agatha Christies, who always brought unique perspectives to our team. Sony LIV and Priti Shahani have been the perfect partners for me to adapt to his thrilling and mysterious world.

Gulshan Grover also talked about his long-cherished dream of working with the director finally coming true. Calling Bhardwaj his favorite director, Grover says, “I must have rejected more than 60-70 web series in the past year and when this opportunity to work with Vishal Bhardwaj, for a story like this with a cast this good and role this interesting, came to me, I immediately said yes. There were no second thoughts.”

For the unversed, Vishal Bhardwaj is known for his films like Makdee, Omkara, Haider, Kaminey, and Ishqiya.

