Tilasmi Bahein, composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is out now | WATCH

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Netflix series is now out with its second song titled Tilasmi Bahein. Composed by the director himself, the song features Sonakshi Sinha in her most ethereal avatar yet. Tilasmi Bahein is tyhe second song after Sakal Ban to be released from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Known for his grandeur and finesse, Sanjay Leela Bhansali brings forth a new dimension with this track, an electrifying composition that pulsates with energy and rhythm, setting a new benchmark in musical storytelling.

Sonakshi Sinha looks her best in Tilasmi Bahein

At the heart of this musical extravaganza lies Sonakshi Sinha, whose carefree spirit and infectious charm are bound to captivate audiences. Described as her most significant single song to date, Sonakshi channels the character of Fareedan with effortless grace, casting a spell that lingers long after the song fades. In ‘Tilasmi Bahein’, Sonakshi embodies Fareedan's uninhibited freedom, portraying a lavishing beauty unlike anything seen before. But it’s not just Sonakshi’s enchanting presence that audiences should look forward to; the entire visual spectacle is a sight to behold. Set against the backdrop of Heeramandi, a world unlike any other, the song transports audiences to a realm of mesmerizing beauty and encapsulating allure.

Watch the song here:

About the film

The upcoming series features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha in the lead roles. The series also marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Heeramandi gives a compelling picture of pre-independence India bringing together an ensemble cast, with beautiful canvas and larger-than-life sets. It showcases the signature Bhansali production design coupled with intriguing performances by its lead cast.

Release date of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

On March 27, the makers of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar announced that the much-anticipated web series will premiere on Netflix on May 1.

