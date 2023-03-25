Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi's 'Farzi' declared most-watched Indian series, overtakes Mirzapur

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON PRIME Farzi most watched

After the roaring success of 'The Family Man', Raj and DK have achieved another feat with their series 'Farzi'. According to a survey conducted by Ormax Media, the recently released series has been declared the most-watched Indian series of all time. Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer has registered a record viewership of 37.1 million. It overtook other popular series like 'Rudra', 'Mirzapur season 2', 'Panchayat 2', and 'The Night Manager' in terms of views.

Sharing the news with his Insta-family, Shahid shared a post revealing the data and details. In the caption, he wrote, "Farzi Fever...THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH."

The Instagram account of Raj and DK has also shared a post saying, "Thank you all... for all the love!!"

About Farzi

Shahid Kapoor made his OTT debut with Raj and DK's series. It is an eight-part series that also features south star Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Regina Cassandra. Billed as a fast-paced and edgy crime thriller, “Farzi” revolves around an underdog street artist's pursuit to con the system that favors the rich. . Taking up an issue like counterfeiting which is termed as no less than a 'financial terrorism' (in the series), the series is applauded for its content as well as performances. What ensues is a thrilling cat-and-mouse race between Shahid and law enforcement where losing is not an option.

The lead actors have confirmed the second season of the series.

