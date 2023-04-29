Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, Fubar to Dahaad: Web Series releasing in May 2023

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, Fubar and Dahaad

OTT Movies and Web Series releasing in May: Many interesting movies and web series are ready to be released on OTT across genres of drama, comedy, action and more. Dimple Kapadia's Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo leads the pack of new releases this month, alongside Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad, the latest crime drama from Zoya Akhtar. Not just this, Arnold Schwarzenegger is too gearing up to set Netflix on fire with Fubar, an action-comedy. If you are excited to binge-watch the web shows this month, know what is releasing on Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the series stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in lead roles. The series is billed as a new spin on the 'says-bahu' drama sub-genre that generally explores the power dynamics between tough, ruthless mothers-in-law and meeker daughters-in-law. 'Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo' will instead feature "unapologetically hardcore" mother-in-law and "steadfast and formidable" younger women.

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Date: May 5, 2023

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

Hannah Gadsby’s next comedy special is here! In the trailer, the queer comedian promises, “This will be a feel-good show,” then says, “Or is it?” Gadsby then assures the audience that it will be a feel-good special — as a matter of fact, it will be a romantic comedy, as they recently got married to Jenney Shamash, the director of the program. “We tell couples stories now,” Gadsby says.

Platform: Netflix

Date: May 9, 2023

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Star Wars and Master Yoda fans are in for a treat next weekend, as the new animated series for kids will start streaming, soon.

In the series, Piotr Michael voices Master Yoda, while Emma Berman voices Nash, Juliet Donenfeld is the voice of Lys, and Jamaal Avery Jr. is the voice of Kai. Other voice actors include Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, and Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83.

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

Date: May 4, 2023

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Bridgerton-verse prequel is centred on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power. The series will tell the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. While the series is mostly focused on unveiling Queen Charlotte's past, it will often jump back into the present-day coterie, bringing back Golda Rosheuvel to play the aged version. The series also stars Arsema Thomas (Redeeming Love) as young Lady Agatha Danbury, Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones) as Princess Augusta, and Sam Clemment (Cherry) as young Brimsley.

Platform: Netflix

Date: May 4

Queen Cleopatra

The latest instalment in executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith's African Queens documentary series focuses on one of history's most famous and misunderstood women, Queen Cleopatra. Adele James (Casualty) plays the titular role, charting the queen's love life, the commanding power she held, and her intellect, which grabs Julius Caesar's attention.

Platform: Netflix

Date: May 10

Dahaad

Helmed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, 'Dahaad' stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in the lead roles. The series is an 8-part crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Date: May 12

Fubar

Arnold Schwarzenegger's first-ever Television series, will show what happens when a father and daughter discover their entire relationship was built on a lie and that they are each CIA operatives. As the two join forces, the eight-episode series will depict themes of family dynamics with humor, action and, of course, spies. Apart from him the series also stars Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris and Fabiana Udenio in pivotal roles.

Platform: Netflix

Date: May 25

Latest Web Series News