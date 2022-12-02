Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's docuseries show former Royal couple's intimate & tear-jerking moments | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of if not the most talked about Royals. The two witnessed major turnarounds in their lives, from their whirlwind romance to their Royal wedding, and from stepping down as senior members of the royal family to welcoming their daughter. And now, they will be sharing their stories with viewers across the world via Netflix's docuseries.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are about to pull back the curtain on their love story and subsequent retreat from life as working royals. After months of mystery, Netflix released a first-look trailer for the highly anticipated documentary series on Thursday. The six-part docuseries focuses on the couple's love story and their lives as members of the royal family.

The project, directed by 'What Happened, Miss Simone?' helmer Liz Garbus, promises an intimate account of the couple's courtship -- and unprecedented access to their tumultuous years as senior royals. ('What Happened, Miss Simone?', incidentally, is a 2015 documentary on the life and music of legendary singer and activist Nina Simone.)

In the trailer, which shares an array of romantic photos of the couple but none with their two kids, Garbus is heard asking, "Why did you want to make this documentary?" to which Harry responds -- in voiceover -- "No one knows what's happening behind closed doors," 'Variety' reports.

"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Harry says.

Markle, a former 'The Suits' star, in an interview to camera, adds: "When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?"

The 50-second trailer, which is set to dramatic music and features a flash of Markle and Harry looking at one point visibly emotional during an interview, doesn't provide a release date for the series, which is merely described as "coming soon".

The trailer also includes images of the couple in happier times, with numerous happy shots of them together.

