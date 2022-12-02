Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah in Mecca, photos and videos of SRK go viral

Friday, December 02, 2022
     
Shah Rukh Khan who is awaiting the release of his films Pathaan and Dunki was seen performing Umrah at Mecca. Photos and videos of Bollywood superstar SRK from the holy city have gone viral on social media.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: December 02, 2022 6:40 IST
Shah Rukh Khan umrah mecca video photos
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK, VIRALBHAYANI Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's videos from Mecca have gone viral on social media. In the viral videos and photos, the Bollywood star can be seen performing Umrah in the holy city. In the visuals shared by the paparazzi and fan accounts of the actor, SRK is seen dressed in white and is surrounded by a number of people around him. He has covered his face with a mask.

As soon as the photos surfaced online, SRKians rushed to the comment section to react to them."This just made me so happy.. May Allah accept his prayers and guide us all," a user wrote. Another one said, "Neither King nor beggar everyone is equal when they are in front of Almighty Allah." "Masha'Allah so proud of him and love him more fillah for this.. May Allah bless, protect and guide him to the straight path Insha'Allah," a third one wrote. Several others dropped heart emojis on the post. See SRK's latest photos and Shah Rukh Khan's videos from Mecca performing Umrah:

Shah Rukh Khan was in Saudi Arabia for the shooting of his upcoming film, Dunki. As he wrapped the shooting of the film there, he posted a video from the shoot location on Instagram and thanked the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture and the film's team for making it a successful project.

In the video, SRK is seen in a black coat while also sporting black sunglasses to match with his attire. He appeared to be in the middle of the Arabian desert. He said, "There's nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi."

The actor then thanked director Rajkumar Hirani along with the entire cast and crew members involved in the making of 'Dunki'. He added that it was "lovely" shooting 'Dunki' and further thanked the government for letting them film at the "spectacular locations" of their country.

He wrote: "A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture, the team and all who made this shoot schedule of#Dunki so smooth..."

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and the director. It also has Taapsee Pannu. Earlier, the film's team was seen filming in London. The project was initially announced in April, 2022.

