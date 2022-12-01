Swara Bhasker is latest Bollywood celeb to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/INCINDIA Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhaker was seen walking with Rahul Gandhi as she joined the politician for Bharat Jodo Yatra. In the photos, Swara, dressed in a white kurta is seen waving at fans and sharing a hearty laugh with Gandhi as they indulge in conversation. The photo was posted on the official Twitter account of Indian National Congress party.

"Today famous actress @ReallySwara became part of #BharatJodoYatra. The presence of every section of the society has made this yatra a success," the caption of the post reads.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It entered Maharashtra on November 7 in Nanded district. During his march, the politician has been joined by a number of actors like Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri and Amol Palekar among others.

Hollywood star John Cusack on Twitter had also extended his support to the foot march, a mass contact programme of the Congress, in late September.

It resumed from Ujjain on Thursday morning after a day's break and headed for Agar Malwa, the last district of its Madhya Pradesh leg. The yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 380 km in the politically crucial Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh within 12 days. The Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state are due next year.

From Madhya Pradesh, the yatra will enter Rajasthan on December 4, according to a programme announced by the Congress. It has so far passed through Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone and Indore districts of MP.

Last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Omkareshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district. He was joined by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and Madhya Pradesh unit Congress chief Kamal Nath.

After that, Rahul and Priyanka, along with several party supporters, joined 'Narmada Aarti' on the bank of the river. He was seen doing 'aarti'.

Also, Olympic medallist boxer and Congress leader Vijender Singh also joined the yatra in which they both were seen twirling their moustaches.

The Yatra, which entered Madhya Pradesh from Maharashta on November 23 will cross into Rajasthan on December 4 after covering a distance of 380 km.

