OTT Movies: South films you must watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and others

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Must-watch South movies on OTT

OTT Movies: After having a successful run on the big screens, many South films have moved to various OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Voot and others, and enjoying great viewership. If you missed watching these films in theatres, you can watch them now from the comfort of your home. From R. Madhavan's much-awaited film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect to Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram, there are many spectacular movies released on OTT in July. Have a look at the 5 must-watch South films here-

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is a biopic on ISRO's scientist Nambi Narayan. The film opened to good box office numbers and fans all over the world praised the star cast's spectacular performances. The film had its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video and instantly became a favourite for viewers.

Talking about the film, R. Madhavan said, "It's an incredible honour for me to be able to bring this story to life. I'm truly humbled by all the love that the movie has already received. Essaying this role and helming this incredible story of Nambi Sir was very crucial, and I’m glad that we will be able to reach many more households to inspire, enlighten and entertain through Amazon Prime Video."

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date – 26 July 2022

Directed by: R. Madhavan

Language: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada

Also Read: Watch Rocketry The Nambi Effect on Amazon Prime Video: Date, Time, Review, Who can watch R Madhavan's film

Vikram

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram had a dream run at the box office. The action thriller also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The worldwide box office collections of Vikram were Rs. 390.50 cr approx within its 20 days of release in theatres. It is also the second highest-grossing Kollywood movie of all time worldwide.

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release Date – 8 July 2022

Directed by: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Language: Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam

777 Charlie

Starring Rakshit Shetty, Sangeetha Sringeri, Raj B Shetty, Bobby Simha and Danish Sait amongst others, 777 Charlie is a adventure comedy-drama that garnered much love from the audience. The Kannada-language film minted more than Rs 100 cr at the box office and was made at a budget of Rs 20 crore. 777 Charlie will be available to watch on OTT platform Voot Select from July 29 onwards.

OTT Platform: Voot Select

Release Date – 29 July 2022

Directed by: Kiranraj K

Language: Kannada

Major

After a successful run in theatres and the box office, the inspirational journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan is now available on OTT. The film stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The film earned more than Rs 50 crore in less than a week and won hearts with powerful performances. It crossed the Rs 60 crore box office collection worldwide soon after.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date – 3 July 2022

Directed by: Sashi Kiran Tikka

Language: Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam

Veetla Vishesham

Veetla Vishesham is the official Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Bollywood movie Badhaai Ho. The film stars RJ Balaji, Sathyaraj, Urvashi and Aparna Balamurali in lead roles.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release Date – 15 July 2022

Directed by: RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan

Language: Tamil

Grab your popcorns and binge-watch these South movies on OTT now!

Don't miss these:

Is BTS' Jin making his acting debut? Here's what we know about K-pop star's plans

Celebs who dated in Bigg Boss but broke up after reality show

Ranveer Singh collaborating with prominent Hollywood star for an action series? Here's what we know

Latest Web Series News