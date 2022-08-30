New Web Series on OTT in September 2022: What to watch this month on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM New Web Series in September 2022

New Web Series on OTT in September 2022: This is going to be an exciting month for those who love to experiment with different genres. almost every week, one can watch a show with an absolutely different tonality. If you're into Bollywood, brace yourself because Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 is coming up. But, if you're a fan of thrillers and supernaturals, you can add The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to your list. There's more. See the complete list of web shows releasing in September 2022 here:

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2

Release date: September 2

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: The show, which is said to be inspired by the hit international series 'The Real Housewives', takes into account the personal and professional lives of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan, wives of Bollywood actors Samir Soni, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Sohail Khan, respectively.

Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power

Release date: September 2

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Summary: The final show marking the list is the series adaptation of the legendary trilogy 'Lord Of The Rings'. Titled 'Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power', the series brings to screen the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-Earth's history. The epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings' books, and promises to take the viewers back to an era in which kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin with unlikely heroes being tested.

One of the greatest villains, which came out of Tolkien's ink, will threaten to cover all the world in darkness. The starcast of the series was recently in Mumbai where they soaked in the colours of the city which is known for its heritage and hustle culture. 'Lord Of The Rings: Rings Of Power' will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, with new episodes dropping in every week.

P - Valley (Season 2)

Release date: September 2

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

Summary: The series is an adaptation of a hit original play Pussy Valley, which follows several people who work at a strip club in the Mississippi Delta. There lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. The series explores what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggy Wiggy and the Pawnshop.

Power Book 3: Raising Kanan (Season 2)

Release date: September 9

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

Summary: Returning with season 2, set in South Jamaica, Queens, in 1991, 15-year-old Kanan Stark, before he was a ghost, is the only child of Raquel Thomas who is a cocaine distributor with an emerging network of dealers across NYC. In a world where the family often feels like the only refuge from divisiveness and discord, Kanan’s life takes interesting turns following betrayal and heartbreaks.

Cars on the Road

Release date: September 8

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: The series follows Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) and his best friend Mater (voice of Larry the Cable Guy) as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater’s sister. Along the way, every stop is its own adventure, with outrageous roadside attractions and colorful new characters. "Cars on the Road" is produced by Marc Sondheimer. The series' episodes are directed by Steve Purcell (Eps 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (Eps 5, 6, 9) and Brian Fee (Eps 3, 4, 7). Composer Jake Monaco created the score for all nine episodes.

Growing Up

Release date: September 8

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: Created by Brie Larson and Culture.House, “Growing Up” is an innovative hybrid docu-series that explores the challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming of age stories. From Disney Branded Television, the series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow one casted individual, ages 18-22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at teenage-hood and the diverse social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance. Each 30-minute episode features one young person, or “hero,” and their experience growing up. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and teenage years. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring their major inflection points to life.

Tierra Incógnita

Release date: September 8

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: “Tierra Incógnita” follows Eric Dalaras (Pedro Maurizi), a teenager who discovers a hair-raising world while searching for the truth behind the mysterious disappearance of his parents eight years before. Raised by his maternal grandparents along with his sister Uma (Mora Fisz), Eric decides to run away from home and go back to his childhood town, Cabo Qwert, to find answers where his parents were last seen: the Tierra Incógnita horror theme park. Together with his friends, his sister and his aunt, Eric must overcome his fears in order to find answers and solve the mystery in a dark and unfamiliar world.

Jamtara (Season 2)

Release date: September 23

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: The powerful visual of an enormous banyan tree in the middle of nowhere with hundreds of mobile phones hanging from it as it gets deeply embroiled in cyber crime. The series tells the story of young school drop-outs who cook up an elaborate phishing scam raking in fortunes, only to be intercepted by the police and local politicians.

The returning season is all about what grows into India's next huge scam with Sunny (Sparsh Shrivastav) at the helm of it while Gudiya (Monika Panwar) and Rocky (Anshumaan Pushkar) fight back in their own ways. In addition, Amit Sial will also reprise his role alongside Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Aksha Pardhasany. The new season will also feature new cast members Ravi Chahal and Seema Pahwa.

Blindspotting (Season 2)

Release date: September 23

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

Summary: The series picks up six months after the critically acclaimed film and centers on Ashley (Jasmine Cephas Jones), who is at the heels of middle-class life in Oakland. As Miles, her partner, is suddenly incarcerated the episode leaves her to navigate a chaotic and humorous existential crisis.

Departure (Season 3)

Release date: September 30

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

Summary: The series stars Archie Panjabi, an Emmy Award winner in the lead role, of Kendra Malley. When Flight 716 disappears over the Atlantic Ocean, Kendra Malley, who is devastated by the recent death of her husband, is selected to lead the team investigating the crash. With the whole world watching, her team races to find the missing aircraft and rescue possible survivors.

Latest Web Series News