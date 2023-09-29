Mumbai Diaries Season 2 trailer: Mohit Raina-Konkona Sensharma are here to deal with aftermath of floods

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mumbai Diaries Season 2 trailer

The trailer of Mumbai Diaries Season 2 is here! The highly anticipated Amazon Prime series, starring Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, and Natasha Bharadwaj amongst others, is creating significant anticipation among viewers. The 2.23-minute trailer is described as spine-tingling, and Mohit Raina's portrayal of a doctor conveys the internal conflict and dilemma he faces. The series sets the stage for a thrills that raises the stakes by introducing a catastrophic deluge that threatens to engulf the city of Mumbai.

It is now set in the Bombay General Hospital, where doctors, nurses and staff members are here to deal with devastation of the Mumbai floods in 2008. Their resilience and commitment to their mission of saving lives will be put to the test. The official synopsis of the Mumbai Diaries series reads, "Mumbai Diaries is a medical thriller set in the Emergency Room of a government hospital. The series explores the challenges faced by the medical staff at the hospital as well as other first responders across the city of Mumbai in dealing with a crisis of immense magnitude. In this battle to save lives and heal others, the ones doing the fixing are the most broken."

The trailer for begins with a voiceover declaring that "No one can forget the night of November 26." As the narrative unfolds, Mumbai is placed on red alert due to relentless rainfall, and citizens are urged to stay indoors for their safety. The scene transitions to a hospital that is overwhelmed with patients during this crisis. Dr. Kaushik, portrayed by Mohit Raina, is seen grappling with the soaring tension, and he starts to question whether he still possesses the same determination to be a trauma surgeon.

About Mumbai Diaries Season 2

'Mumbai Diaries Season 2,' created by Nikhil Advani, boasts an impressive ensemble cast which promises to deliver compelling performances through the engaging storytelling. Fans and viewers can mark their calendars as the series is set to premiere on Prime Video on October 6th. The first season of Mumbai Diaries was released in 2021. It was set against the backdrop of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, based on the story of the staff at Bombay General Hospital.

