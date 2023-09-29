Ganapath teaser out: Tiger Shroff, Kriti, and Amitabh Bachchan's film will teleport you to world without mercy

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Actors Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan, and Tiger Shroff

After much anticipation, the teaser of Ganapath: A Hero is Born is finally out on Friday. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the dystopian action film will see Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film marks the first collaboration of the trio and will hit the theatres on October 20.

Ganapath teaser out

The earth-shattering teaser starts with Tiger Shroff seated in a dark room surrounded by water and meditating. The teaser further teleports one into 2070 AD, the world without mercy and hope. With advanced technology and some age-old traditions, the film promises power-packed action sequences. While Amitabh Bachchan's unmissable voice plays in the background, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff leave no opportunity to put forth their swords.

Big B's voice in the background says, "Yeh ladai tab tak mat ladna, jab tak hamara yodha na aajaye. The teaser ends with Tiger Shroff saying, "Jab apne ke apno pe aati hai na, toh apni satak jaati hai."

Watch Ganpath teaser here:

Bankrolled by Good Co along with Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vashu Bhagnani under Pooja Entertainment, Ganapath is said to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 200 crore. The film traces the story of Ganapath, a skilled vigilante whose only mission is to break a powerful criminal empire. It also stars Elli AvrRam, Shruthy Menon, Jameel Khan, Rahmanm, Ziad Bakri, and Girish Kulkarni in important roles.

Ganapath: A Hero is Born, also referred to as Ganapath Part One, was earlier slated for release in December 2022, however, it was postponed.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, who won the National Film Award for Best Actress for Mimi, was last seen in Adipurush co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif becomes most popular celeb on WhatsApp Channels with 15.2 mn followers, leaves behind THIS celeb

Latest Bollywood News