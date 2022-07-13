Ms Marvel Ep 6: Release Date & Time India of Last Episode, What to Expect from Disney+ Hotstar Show's Finale

Ms Marvel Ep 6: It comes as no surprise that Ms Marvel starring Iman Vellani has become one of the most talked about Marvel shows recently. The latest series has struck a chord with the audience for its honest representation and is being touted as the most relatable superhero in the town. Becoming the first Muslim superhero to headline her series, Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, AKA Ms. Marvel, is ruling the hearts of South-Asian audiences. While many appreciated the Indian and Pakistani references, others loved the personal heroic portrayal of Kamala. now, as the finale of Ms Marvel is knocking our doors we are yet to see how the franchise raises the stake and the audience wanting for more. Will Mas Marvel's last episode leave a lasting impression on fans? Only time will tell.
Where to watch Ms Marvel Ep 6?
Ms Marvel Ep 6 will start streaming from July 13 on Disney+ Hotstar.
When to Watch Ms Marvel Last Episode
Ms Marvel will be released at 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)
How to download Ms Marvel in HD?
You can download Ms Marvel full series in HD on Disney+ Hotstar if you have a subscription.
Cast and characters of Ms Marvel
- Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan
- Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan
- Fawad Khan as Hasan
- Mehwish Hayat as Aisha
- Farhan Akhtar as Waleed
- Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli
- Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir
- Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan
- Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer
- Azhar Usman as Najaf
- Rish Shah as Kamran
- Arian Moayed as P. Cleary
- Alysia Reiner as Sadie Deeve
- Laith Nakli as Sheikh Abdullah
- Travina Springer as Tyesha Hillman: Aamir's wife
- Samina Ahmad as Sana
- Aramis Knight as Kareem / Red Dagger
Ms Marvel Synopsis
Fronted by Pakistani-Canadian debutant Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel is a coming-of-age story of a Muslim teenager who discovers that she has superpowers and that her family history goes back to the India-Pakistan Partition in 1947. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe growing up in New Jersey, Kamala is a superhero megafan with an oversized imagination— particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. The series, which is inching towards the finale, has been directed b Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner in the short documentary category, and Meera Menon.