Moon Knight to House of The Dragon: 5 most anticipated Hollywood shows of 2022

In 2022, Hollywood will be going all guns blazing with big budget TV programming that will be a mix of original and spin-off content. From HBO's fan-favourite Game of Thrones getting its first spinoff to the Lord of The Rings series, there is plenty to look out for by the fans and viewers will be in for a massive treat in the coming months.

We take a look at upcoming Hollywood shows that are most anticipated among the fans and will push the bar, both in terms of scale and storytelling.

Moon Knight

Marvel Studios has recently revealed the first look of its 2022 show Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac. It will introduce the fans to a new superhero, who is both mysterious and enigmatic. It is set to premiere on March 30.

House of The Dragon

Ever since Game of Thrones has ended, fans have been expecting a show like it. House of The Dragon is the first of many spin offs that are planned at HBO and take inspiration from the fantasy works of George RR Martin. It is set to premiere later this year and is set 300 years before the events of GoT. The first trailer has already raised the curiosity of the fans.

Lord of The Rings

The fan favourite LOTR franchise is returning with a big budget series set for premire on September 2 on Amazon Prime Video. It is said to be the first USD 1 billion TV show and is being awaited with bated breath.

Citadel

Amazon Prime has set its eyes on first ever global spy series franchise Citadel, which will have versions set across various countries, including an India version. The flagship USA series features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden.

The Witcher: Blood Origin

The first spinoff of hit Netflix series, The Witcher, is all set to arrive on Netflix later this year. Blood Origin is set over 1,000 years before the events of The Witcher and is expected to bring more blood and gore on the screen.