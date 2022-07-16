Masaba Masaba season 2 trailer: Masaba Gupta wants to be fashion 'king' but life has different plans

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NETFLIX masaba masaba 2

Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta are coming back to Netflix with Masaba Masaba season 2 on July 29. The real-life mother-daughter duo, who also play mother and daughter in the web series, have turned up the heat and how! The time for hot messes and puked-on dresses is over - the women are ready to don their bright prints, in the hopes of brighter futures.

The iconic mother-daughter duo decides that it’s time to turn their careers around. While Neena gears up to revive a popular show from her past, Masaba decides to leave the past behind and focus on the future- of her brand and herself. ‘House of Masaba’ is ready for a total rebrand. While she prepares for fashion world domination, life, as always, has other plans. The duo will be seen facing a new set of challenges as they try to balance their work and love lives.

Masaba Masaba Season 2 takes us through love, loss and lots of badassery as Masaba Gupta decides to listen to her “dil ki baat”. Talking about how excited she is for season 2, Masaba Gupta said “It was so surreal to be filming Season 2, given the pandemic and all the things that have happened since season 1." ALSO READ: 'Masaba Masaba' season 2 to premiere on July 29, announces Netflix

"It was special because this season has so many different tracks. It’s not just about my mom and I reclaiming our lives, it’s also about all these people around us coming into their own. Season 2 touched my heart in so many ways - it made me laugh, it made me cry and it made me feel warm on the inside and I hope it does exactly that to all the people who get to see this on Netflix on the 29th of July, ” she added. ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta hits back at trolls who body-shamed her for her looks: That's cute

Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films the series stars Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Ram Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Barkha Singh, Armaan Khera and Kareema Barry. Masaba Masaba Season 2 releases on July 29, 2022, on Netflix.