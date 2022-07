Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MASABAGUPTA Masaba Gupta hits back at trolls who body-shamed her for her looks: That's cute

Actor-designer Masaba Gupta slammed a social media user, who body-shamed for her looks on her latest post. On Tuesday, Masaba took to her Instagram story and shared a screenshot of an insensitive comment made by a troller. In the screenshot, the comment that read, "You look so bad... It's an irony that you are in the fashion and entertainment industry." Giving back to the troller, 'Masaba Masaba' actor wrote, "That's cute. Let's be clear being in any industry has to do with talent. Crazy hard work. Wild discipline. Yes? Yes. As for my face, that's just a pretty bonus (as is my mind that is as sharp as a knife and your b******* wouldn't get past it even if you tried)."

Meanwhile, one of the most loved Indian series on Netflix - 'Masaba Masaba' is now back! The second season of 'Masaba Masaba' is set to hit the OTT platform on July 29, exactly a month from now. The first teaser of the show was shared by Masaba herself on Instagram.

Alongside, in the caption, she wrote, "Looking for something to motivate you to get outta bed on a gloomy rainy day? Well. I've got some news that might just do the trick. Masaba Masaba season 2 , coming to you on 29th July only on @netflix_in."

Going by the looks of it, the show is going to have a mix of old and new elements in season 2. In the teaser, Masaba is seen tackling new highs and new lows, and this time around - she's cleaning up the hot mess!

Tackling new paths in their careers, new (and old) love interests, grief, emotions and competition - the mother-daughter duo - Neena Gupta and Masaba look fresh and promising in the teaser. Season 2 navigates through the lives of these two women and how they cross tough terrains and rough patches along the way.

Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films, Season 2 will also feature Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Kusha Kapila, Kareema Barry, Barkha Singh, Ram Kapoor, and Armaan Khera. The series marks influencer Kusha Kapila's second stint at acting, the first being Karan Johar's 'Ghost stories'.

The first season of 'Masaba Masaba' was released in August 2020.

-with ANI inputs