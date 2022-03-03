Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal opens up on Karan Mehra's extra-marital affair, says 'he'd meet her and come to Mumbai'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MISSNISHARAWAL Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal married in 2012

Highlights TV Actor Karan Mehra was arrested by the Mumbai Police last year on charges of domestic abuse

Karan Mehra's wife Nisha Rawal spoke about his alleged extra-marital affair on Lock Upp

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal married in 2012 and were blessed with their child in 2017

When Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra had a very publicised fall out in their marriage last year, one of the allegations that the former made against the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was that he was having an extra-marital affair. Nisha is now on Lock Upp, in which the contestants are revealing their secrets to the public. In the latest episode, Nisha spoke openly about Karan's extra-marital affair and said that he admitted to cheating on her.

During a conversation with Payal Rohatgi, Nisha said that she sat with him and asked him calmly if he had any affair. Nisha then claimed that Karan admitted to having an extra-marital affair for the past seven to eight months. As per Nisha, Karan said, "I am in love with someone else and I am in love with you too." Nisha cries recalling this incident.

Last year, Nisha also alleged facing domestic abuse at the hands of Karan. Recalling that time, Nisha said that physical abuse can be healed but emotional abuse can't be overcome easily. Nisha shared, "After opening up to me about the affair, he would go, meet her and return to Mumbai. I hid this from my mother who was living with me. I had to show my child everything was normal." Nisha also said that she took care of Kavish's online class with the bandage on her head.

During an earlier episode of Lock Upp, Nisha shared how her son Kavish was seeing a behaviour therapist as she separated with Karan. She also said that given his tender age, the little one does not know about his parent's separation. "I wanted a behaviour therapist to tap on him, because they deal with such cases every day. They told me it will gradually have a cascading effect. They told me to tell him the facts. Like age-limited facts, things that his brain can accept," said Nisha.

Karan and Nisha married in 2012 and were blessed with their child in 2017. Last year, she filed a domestic abuse case against him which landed him in jail. He was later released on bail.