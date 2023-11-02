Sunny Deol REVEALS interesting details about his collaboration with Aamir Khan for Lahore 1947 | Read

Follow us on Image Source : COLLAGE A collage featuring Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan

Sunny Deol recently appeared in the second episode of Koffee With Karan 8 with Bobby Deol. The actor, who is basking in the success of Gadar 2, opened up about his upcoming collaboration with Aamir Khan in Lahore, 1947. For those unversed, Deol announced the same post his Gadar 2's success party.

Speaking about the same, Sunny Deol revealed that Khan offered the film during his success party. He said, "When Aamir Khan came to the success party of Gadar 2, he came to me and said that he wanted to meet me. I surprisingly asked myself what it was all about, and the next day we met, we discussed some ideas and possibilities for cooperation, and after the conclusion, we came to this project, and that's how it happened."

Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's box office clashes

Lahore, 1947 will be bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions. The film will bring together Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan for the first time. It should be noted that back in 2001, Deol's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Khan's Lagaan clashed at the box office and rumours were rife that the duo was not on good terms with each other.

Before Lagaan and Gadar, Khan's Dil and Deo's Ghayal locked horns at the box office in 1990. Later, in 1996, Raja Hindustani and Ghatak clashed.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is the official Hindi adaptation of the Oscar-winning film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress the audience and also invited trolls on social media.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol's recent film Gadar 2 shattered multiple records at the box office. The film is the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and also stars Ameesha Patel in the titular role.

