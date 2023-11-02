Viral: Fans go crazy as Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Jhoome Jo Pathaan during his birthday celebration | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday with fans

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 58th birthday on Thursday. The 'last of the stars' began the celebrations by making a special appearance on his balcony at Mannat and greeting his fans. But the cherry on the cake was Dunki's teaser release and during the same, SRK had a blast among his fans. The star grooved to his chartbusters songs and yes fans went bananas.

In the video shared by Shah Rukh Khan on Instagram, the actor can be seen shaking a leg to Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan and Ramaiya Vastavaiah from Jawan. Sharing the video, he also thanked the millions of his fans for making his day special. He wrote, "Celebrating with all of u is always special… thank you for making my day!!!"

Watch Shah Rukh Khan's video here:

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday at Mannat

At midnight, thousands of fans gathered outside Mannat to get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan. Like every year, SRK appeared on his balcony and greeted his fans who were waiting for just one glimpse of the star. He looked dapper in a clean-shaven look and sported camouflaged pants and a black T-shirt.

Expressing his gratitude to his fans, SRK wrote on Twitter, now X, "It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it."

Take a look at the tweet here:

After Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to woo his fans yet again with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Co-starring Taapsee Pannu, the film is all set to hit the silver screen on December 22.

