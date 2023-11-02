Not 2023, THIS year was the best in Shah Rukh Khan's film career

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM SRK is celebrating his 58th birthday today, November 2.

Shah Rukh, who turned 58 today, is having the best time of his career as he delivered two consecutive mega-blockbusters this year in Pathaan and Jawan. Both the films even shattered major box office records not only in India but also in the overeas circuit. After Zero (2018), the Jawan star took a break from films and spent quality time with his family. However, he was seen doing several cameo roles in films including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. But after a gap of four long years, he returned to the big screens as the lead with Pathaan and what a return it was. The film despite receiving backlash from a section of people performed exceptionally well at the box office.

SRK returned with the second release of the year, Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar. The film even surpassed Pathaan in terms of box office figures and became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever.

With these two mega-blockbusters, SRK fans are believing that this is by far the best year in the actor's film career but that not correct.

Shah Rukh Khan had witnessed his best year in Bollywood during the time he was very new in the industry. It was the year 1995 when his seven projects were released in a single year. Out of these seven, four were mega-hits at the box office. This year the same year when his Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was releasedm, which paved the way for SRK in becoming the 'Romance King' of Bollywood.

Others hits by SRK in 1995 include:

Karan Arjun - Also starring Salman Khan as the second lead, the film is still remembered as one of the most popular Hindi films of all time. Karan Arjun also marked the first-ever collaboration of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Ram Jaane - The film was the fourth flick of Shah Rukh Khan's career wherein he played the antagonist's role. The film was a huge commercial success.

Trimurti - The multi-starrer film also featured Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

