'Thanks for making me a big star': When Shah Rukh Khan credited Rajat Sharma for his career's success | WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan turned 58 today, November 2. Every year, fans of the Jawan star celebrate actor's birthday with full joy and thousands of them even gathered outside his Mumbai residence, Mannat, to get glimpse of their favourite star. India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, who is also a good friend of Shah Rukh Khan, wished the Jawan star on his special day. The senior journalist took to his social media accounts to wish SRK, along with a video from the episode of Aap Ki Adalat featuring the actor in the witness box.

In the short clip, Shah Rukh Khan is saying that his first ever big interview was on the show, Aap Ki Adalat, which surely helped him become such big success. ''The interview's beginning is the film's beginning where I am sitting in the same witness box and you (Rajat Sharma) are charging me and I am clearing all those charges. I think after 25 years I have become young again, after 25 years I am being charged again but I want to say thank you to you for making me a big star,'' he said.

Watch the clip:

In the caption, India TV Chairman wrote in Hindi which after English translation reads, ''''Happy birthday to my friend shahrukh khan. Delhi's son went to Mumbai and became King Khan. Be a Pathan. Become younger. Told that the emperor is permanent. I pray that this series of success continues like this.''

Shah Rukh Khan first appeared on Aap Ki Adalat in the year 1994. He next came on the show after 22 years in 2016 where he thanked India TV Editor-in-Chief for all the success he had following his first interview on the show.

Watch the full episode of Aap Ki Adalat featuring SRK:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been released on Netflix on his birthday with a special extended version. It is available in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Apart from this, his next film Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is set to release next month.

