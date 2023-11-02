Jawan: Extended cut of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer released on Netflix | Watch Promo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jawan official poster

SRK Day is here and fans across the globe are celebrating Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. The actor returned in 2023 with Pathaan in January and then with Atlee Kumar's directorial Jawan in September. Both films shattered every major box office record but Jawan went on to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. Now, on the occasion of SRK's birthday, the makers of the film have treated the actor's fans with an extended version of the film on Netflix. The streaming platform even released a short announcement video featuring Shah Rukh Khan, wherein he held Netflix 'hostage'.

In the clip, he is seen asking Netflix to release his film Jawan in the next two minutes. He is seen talking to Netflix authorities sitting inside the server room with his team, ready to detonate the room if the film is not released in the next 120 seconds.

Watch the video:

The film released on Netflix is an extended one and will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

About the film Jawan

The Atlee Kumar directorial was released in cinemas on September 7 after two months of postponement due to pending post-production work. The action thriller flick also featured Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, and Sanya Malhotra in important roles. The film also features an extended cameo from Sanjay Dutt towards the climax of the film.

Jawan box office collections

There is hardly any box office record left which the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has not broken ever since its release in theatres. The film even became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever surpassing Sunny Deol's Gadar 2's lifetime collections. Talking about its worldwide collections, the film earned over Rs 1,000 crore and became the actor's second release of 2023 to achieve this feat.

